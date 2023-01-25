0

I think I've really screwed myself over here. I was dating someone and I bought a car with them. It was all my money used to buy the car. I put the title under both of our names because I wanted it to be "our car". Little did I know this would cause a massive issue when I was issued a title with "AND" even though I wanted "OR".

Anyway. We break up. I sell the car. They come along to help sell the car. We are given a check with "AND" on it. I have my ex sign the check, and then I move out of state a few days later. I'm trying to deposit the check now and the only option I can find is to open a joint bank account. Here's the catch: my ex doesn't want to open a joint account with me. Straight up refuses.

Do I have any options here? We found out before I left that I could've deposited the check with Wells Fargo if I had an account with them, but they couldn't schedule me an appointment to open an account before I had to move out of town.

So my ex wants me to fly back to LA from Portland and that's the only way they are willing to help. The check is for $8,500. I already tried depositing it with my primary bank (Atmos) and they said both names have to be on the account. Do I have any other options?

tl;dr: I have a check made out to my "AND" my ex. It has both of our signatures. My ex does not want to open a joint account with me. We live 1,000 miles apart. How can I deposit this check?

Improve this question
New contributor
florabtw is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
5
  • Have you tried endorsing it? money.usnews.com/banking/articles/… Check with your bank first if they'd accept a third-party endorsement. Check with local check cashing businesses as well, though they may charge a hefty fee
    – littleadv
    24 mins ago
  • Hi. Both of us have signed our names on the back of the check. My primary bank still won't deposit it, saying they need both names on the account.
    – florabtw
    22 mins ago
  • Check cashing places? They may charge a fee, but it may still be cheaper than flying back to portland...
    – littleadv
    22 mins ago
  • I haven't tried. There are only two in my area and one of them doesn't accept checks over $5k. I can try the other one tomorrow.
    – florabtw
    15 mins ago
  • It's technically a "bank draft" and not a check, I think it can only be deposited. Not sure how that works with cash checking services.
    – florabtw
    14 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

florabtw is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.