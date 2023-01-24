0

I'm trying to learn how mutual funds work by creating a bunch of small programs. My next target: understanding total returns.

For this, I want to write a program that, when given, for a fund:

  • the daily NAVs during a year Y;
  • the dividends distributed during same year Y;
  • the date and ratio of a NAV split,

computes the total return of said fund for the year Y.

In this case, is the formula below correct?
total return = (last_nav + div - (first_nav/split_ratio)) / (first_nav/split_ratio)
And does it matter if the dividend (suppose there's only one) was distributed before or after the split?

Thanks!

