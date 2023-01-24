Publicity can cause people to invest money into a fund. That mean that the size of the fund will grow, but it doesn't necessarily mean the fund price will go up because of the additional money.

For example with an index fund almost all the money will be invested into the companies that are in the index, very little will go towards the fixed and variable expenses. The price of each mutual fund share will not move, unless the value of the underlying investments go up.

For a non-index fund part of the expense is to cover the cost of the staff that will decide where to invest the money. The more money flowing into the investment the more money available to pay this expense. But again the shares of the fund shouldn't change.

Non if there is a large outflow of money it can make it difficult for the fund, because they might not have enough money to cover their expenses without raising their expense ratio.

Now if we were talking about individual stocks, the publicity can cause the price for a share to rise. Later when the opinion changes the value of the stock can go down.

If the money flowing into a fund did cause it to go from a multi-million dollar fund to a multi billion dollar fund overnight, it could make it hard for a company that was supposed to be invested in small companies to run out of places to invest. That could change how the fund performs against their benchmark.