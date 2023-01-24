Some background: The house I was renting was made unlivable due to an apparently exploding sewer pipe and resultant sinkhole. I am currently living in a hotel while looking for a suitable apartment.

I have $2500 USD on a HSA which I rarely use. Using this money towards renting an apartment would of course be a non-medical expense, for which I would have to pay the 20% tax penalty. In the current situation that feels like a minor problem.

But if were to use the HSA money, I would not want to hide the fact either. How would I inform the IRS that I had used it for a non-medical expense?