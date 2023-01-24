the rates of treasuries went up in the US. I would like to save for college for my children so I know that in 10 years when they need to pay for college I will have the funds. Could I buy 10 year treasuries? Would that be a good choice? Basically I want to avoid stock market fluctuations and ensure I will have the funds at that time. What are the drawbacks of it? Or what else could I invest it to benefit from higher rates and get the funds back in 10 years? (In 2023 money I would like to have 1mil or so saved)