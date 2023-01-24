Say you close your books yearly on December 31, 11:59pm. There's a transaction on a credit card that you made on Dec 29th, but it doesn't post with the bank until Jan 2nd. Would you include that transaction in the last year's books or the new year's books? For my modest personal accounting I can't really think of any reason why it matters one way or another, but was just wondering if there's any professional standard for this, or some consideration I'm not thinking of.

N.B. In my accounting system I record both dates.