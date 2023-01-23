Can a store offer to load a gift card with crypto? How does it affect taxes?
1Taxes for whom? The store, the person loading the card, or the person using the card? Does the card hold crypto, or is a conversion done at the time of purchase? This will depend on the country.– mhoran_psprep55 mins ago
@mhoran_psprep the customers in the US– Ilya Gazman54 mins ago
1 Answer
Can a store offer to load a gift card with crypto?
Of course.
How does it affect taxes?
Depends on the country's laws. In the US, crypto is treated as an asset, so any disposition would be a taxable event. That means that the customers would need to track their cost basis, report the disposition, and generally the gift card becomes just another electronic wallet.