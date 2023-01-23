Rose Inc produces dining tables that are sold in North America. Each table has a special incrustation which causes a high fixed cost. The price for a table is $5800. Each table requires $550 in direct material costs, $370 in direct labor costs, and $120 in variable overheads, $370 in marketing variable costs and $450 in marketing fixed costs. Rose Inc pays each month $18500 rent for the manufacturing site, the monthly depreciation is $3000, and the other annual fixed costs are $33500. Rose Inc pays corporate income tax at 30%.

How many tables Rose Inc must sell per year to earn $900 000 net income in the North American market in 2023?

Rose Inc decided to enter the European market in 2024. The tables which will be sold in Europe will have a more complicated design and more expensive incrustation, which increases the total fixed costs by 15% and requires extra $1500 marketing fixed costs monthly. The price for a table that will be sold in Europe is EUR 3500; material costs are $450 per table, labour costs are $750 per table, manufacturing overhead is $170 per table, and variable marketing costs are $180. The price and variable costs per table sold in North America remain the same. The currency exchange rate is 1EUR:$1,12. How many tables must Rose Inc sell to achieve a breakeven point if for every three tables are sold in North America, Rose Inc will sell two tables in Europe? What is the breakeven revenue?

I put that annual fixed cost was 291.500 (I think these marketing costs u do not include here, because u do not have number)

Operating Income i got 1.285.714,29

I summed up the Var costs and it was 1410 and contrubiton margin got 4390.

For breakven i got formula: (fixed costs + operating income) / (contribution margin - marketing fixed per unit).

Do u think it is correct? Im not sure about that