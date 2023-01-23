Gnucash: My chart of accounts is upside down (only at the top level) and badly sorted throughout. For instance:

Imbalance-USD

Trading

Orphan-USD

Liabilities

Expenses

Income

Equity

Assets

Notice that the three accounts at the top are usually at the bottom. Then the five top-level accounts are in REVERSE alphabetical order.

This was not always this way. Yesterday, it was right-side up. How can I get it back to right side up?

On another note, is anybody else bothered that the top level accounts aren't sorted:

Assets

Liabilities

Equity

Income

Expense

like every other accounting system in the world? Thanks, Ed