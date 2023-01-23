0

Gnucash: My chart of accounts is upside down (only at the top level) and badly sorted throughout. For instance:

  • Imbalance-USD
  • Trading
  • Orphan-USD
  • Liabilities
  • Expenses
  • Income
  • Equity
  • Assets

Notice that the three accounts at the top are usually at the bottom. Then the five top-level accounts are in REVERSE alphabetical order.

This was not always this way. Yesterday, it was right-side up. How can I get it back to right side up?

On another note, is anybody else bothered that the top level accounts aren't sorted:

  • Assets
  • Liabilities
  • Equity
  • Income
  • Expense

like every other accounting system in the world? Thanks, Ed

