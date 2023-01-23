0

My wife has three stock accounts that she receives dividends from when she worked for ADP ten to fifteen years ago.

I have tried to set up accounts but run into issues when it comes to the commodities tab.

Improve this question
New contributor
Brent Engle is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Brent Engle is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.