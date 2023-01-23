I'm reading The Intelligent Investor, and quote
In our opinion, the proper mode of calculation would be first to consider the indicated earning power on the basis of full income- tax liability, and to derive some broad idea of the stock’s value based on that estimate. To this should be added some bonus figure, representing the value per share of the important but temporary tax exemption the company will enjoy
added some bonus figure is quite vague, how should I one use in general practice? Is there a formula?