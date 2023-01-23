My parents live in Australia and they emailed me to say they received an automated message that $631 from Mastercard. Western Union- that is an instant red flag as scam but how it is supposed work?
Received a message saying Western Union received $600 from Mastercard- I assumed a scam- how does it work?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 6 times
1
-
Does it really matter? Most likely they would need to provide a bank account which the scammers would then try to hijack, or they would be given a forged check and then asked for the money back under this or that pretense, or they'd be skimmed for a COT or some other "pay me to pay you" scheme, possibilities are endless.– littleadv27 mins ago
Add a comment |