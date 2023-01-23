0

My parents live in Australia and they emailed me to say they received an automated message that $631 from Mastercard. Western Union- that is an instant red flag as scam but how it is supposed work?

Improve this question
1
  • Does it really matter? Most likely they would need to provide a bank account which the scammers would then try to hijack, or they would be given a forged check and then asked for the money back under this or that pretense, or they'd be skimmed for a COT or some other "pay me to pay you" scheme, possibilities are endless.
    – littleadv
    27 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.