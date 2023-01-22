I'm trying to understand whether different leverages can affect the drawdown in forex/CFD trading.

I have noticed that given the same lot size, the bigger the account leverage, then the bigger is the free margin when you open a position. Is this correct? Assuming the above is correct, will a higher free-margin result in lower drawdown when a position goes against you? To put it in other words: Should I use the highest leverage the broker offers to keep drawdown as low as possible?

* I'm assuming the same lot size is used. Only want to spot the differences/relation between leverage , free-margin and drawdown when a position goes against you.

Thanks!