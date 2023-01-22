I am self-employed in USA. I am available during the stock trading time. I am thinking of starting day trading after a few months of preparation. I may begin with scalping. I will keep my current working-from-home contract job for my regular income. I also have some long-term stock investments.

Based on my situation, should I elect the mark-to-market for my day-trade brokerage account for 2023?

I will keep my new day-trade brokerage account separate from all other accounts. The new changes will not affect my existing long-term investment tax status. Is it correct?

At the time of the 2023 tax return, I only need to add the new part of day-trade tax activities. There shouldn't have any changes for other income tax returns. Is my guess right?