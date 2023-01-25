Anyone know where in treasurydirect.gov website we setup tax withholding for interest accrued owning T-Bills and Notes?
It took a few clicks to find it.
Go to the "manage direct" tab
On the left hand side of the page will be an "Update my personal information" link. After you click this link you will probably have to answer one of your security questions.
At the bottom of the page is where you set the withholding amount.
Click submit.