In 2022 I made a donation of $100 to a tax-exempt charity, which I paid using cryptocurrency (let's say 123.456 units of currency XYZ). The tax receipt I got from the charity acknowledges a donation of $100 but says nothing at all about cryptocurrency, probably because their payment processor (BitPay) converted it transparently.

For purposes of US income tax, I am not sure if this was:

a contribution of property, namely the 123.456 XYZ, or a sale of 123.456 XYZ for $100, followed by a cash contribution of $100.

In case 1, in order to claim a deduction on Form 1040 Schedule A (yes, I am itemizing), IRS Pub 526 says I am supposed to have a receipt that includes:

A description of the property in sufficient detail under the circumstances (taking into account the value of the property) for a person not generally familiar with the type of property to understand that the description is of the contributed property.

Well, my receipt doesn't have that. There is an exception when it is "impractical to get a receipt", in which case I would be allowed to substitute my own written records, but I am not sure if that applies here.

In case 2, I suppose I would report the sale on Form 8949, thus paying capital gains tax, and then claim the $100 deduction on Schedule A as above.

Which is correct?