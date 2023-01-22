Lic was listed on BSE/NSE in 2022. Considering its market capitalization when could we expect it to become available on NSE F&O derivatives segment?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 14 times
Add a comment |
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Lic was listed on BSE/NSE in 2022. Considering its market capitalization when could we expect it to become available on NSE F&O derivatives segment?