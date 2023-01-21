Selling a security at a loss is subject to wash sale rules in the US, but selling a security at a gain is not. While they are rare, there are a few situations in which an investor might want to realize a profit of a security while continuing holding it. The investor can then sell the security and immediately buy it back. The costs associated with this approach are commissions and the market spread, which can be sizable given that the investor doesn't actually change their positions.

What is the most cost effective way of realizing a profit of a security? Is there some way of doing this without paying normal commissions and/or market spread? I.e., is there some way to "reset" the cost basis without actually selling the security?