When I entered my banking info in App Store Connect, I used the information shown in the Forex section of my bank’s app. It had the IBAN and the account of the intermediary bank which is JPMorgan.

I should have filled in the account number from my country instead.

Apple made my first payment in December 2 and I still did not received it, and Apple is telling me that the payment didn’t return to them, and in App Store Connect, it shows the name of the bank and the last four numbers of an account that is different from both, my local account and the intermediary account from JPMorgan.

It’s been more than 30 days and Apple still hasn’t received the money back, it’s what they are telling me.

Is it normal for this process to take so long?

Will I ever get that money or not? 🥹