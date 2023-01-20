I'm noticing when sifting through county records of property foreclosure auctions, sometimes (rarely) a property is sold for lower than the holder's opening bid (remaining balance of the loan). How does that work? Can you bid lower than the opening bid? If not, how does this happen?
The bids are fake, designed to push the price up? And/or the original bidder backs out?– DJClayworth37 mins ago
Is it true that the lien holder always requires a bid higher than the loan balance?– D Stanley35 mins ago
1 Answer
How does that work?
It's an auction.
Can you bid lower than the opening bid?
Absolutely. If the trustee wants to recover any money - they have to sell. If there's no-one willing to pay the full amount - they'll sell for less just to recover something.
The opening bid is not actually a bid, it's just a "listing price".