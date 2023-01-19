0

I've just seen over the years that you can check your credit score now and then and sometimes it might lower it a small amount just to check.

Why isn't credit some transparent function of various aspects of your own financial history that you yourself would know and can calculate? Why is it not something you can just see at all times?

Why isn't it? Many banks and credit cards provide access to your credit score (and sometimes credit report) from one or more agencies as a perk. Some will provide you with periodic (weekly or monthly) snapshots, others allow you to query on-demand.

Same with the agencies themselves, all three have a free subscription option where you can sign up to monitor your records with that specific agency and check their value for your credit score.

The reason you cannot calculate it yourself is because there's no one formula. Each agency uses their own proprietary formula, and in fact some have multiple formulas that they use. These are secret and are not publicly available in order to prevent abuse and manipulation.

