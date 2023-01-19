As far as I understand, IBM stocks are trading in New York at $141.83 currently, with 1.84m of shares traded daily(?) and some +7% change of price in the recent year: https://markets.ft.com/data/equities/tearsheet/summary?s=IBM:NYQ

In Berlin the price is 129.64 EUR, which is very close after EUR/USD exchange: https://markets.ft.com/data/equities/tearsheet/summary?s=IBM:BER

However, IBM stocks in London are trading at $118.95 (sic!), volume is ~2k, and the 1 year change in price is exactly zero: https://markets.ft.com/data/equities/tearsheet/summary?s=IBM:LSE