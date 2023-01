Why ADR values are lower than actual stock?

For example if we look at Infosys ADR it has given around 9-10% growth in stock price, over last 5 years. Whereas if we look at actual stock listed on NSE/BSE for same 5 years period then it has given 163.29% growth in the stock price.

A similar phenomenon could be observed for HDFCBank ADR price vs. HDFCBank NSE stock price

So what is the benefit of investing through ADR if its not passing the actual value increase in the stock.

Thanks