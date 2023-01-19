Sorry, I wanted to be more specific in the title, but I don't have enough knowledge of terminology to summarize what this would be called in a succinct way that could fit in a brief title

Here's the Situation

This scenario is based on the FTX / Alameda implosion, which you all have likely heard or read about in the news at some point. This question asks about a specific action taken by Sam Bankman-Fried in his capacity as owner of the various companies involved

A guy named Sam Bankman-Fried (henceforth referred to as 'SBF') owned a cryptocurrency exchange called FTX (assuming reader has rudimentary understanding of how these entities operate; nothing extensive). He also owned a 'market maker' called "Alameda Research". As of right now, he is accused of committing extensive fraud by "borrowing" funds that were deposited by customers at his exchange (FTX) with his market making company (Alameda Research) without their knowledge or permission which were then used at his discretion. Ancillary claims allege that some of those customer assets that were parked at FTX were used by Alameda to cover outstanding loans they had with various entities + as collateral to borrow more $$ to cover operations & also shuffle back to FTX exchange to cover customer withdrawal requests (tl;dr - a ponzi, in essence). As one could have guessed, the house of cards collapsed early November 2022, leaving creditors (of both Alameda & FTX) scrambling. Shortly thereafter, SBF filed Ch. 11 for both FTX & Alameda Research before stepping down as CEO & appointing a successor to handle the bankruptcy proceedings.

What This Question is About: In the ensuing bankruptcy proceedings several competing claims for shares in the company, 'Robinhood', were made by various creditors of FTX/Alameda as well as SBF himself (as an individual) and, FTX, in its capacity as the corporate debtor. However, these shares were owned by neither FTX or Alameda, but rather a holding company called Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd.

Relevant Information about These Robinhood Shares

Quick Rundown: $450M+ worth of shares in the company Robinhood were purchased by a company called, 'Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd'. Records (and filings by SBF) revealed that this was a 'holding company' created by Sam Bankman-Fried for the purposes of purchasing these shares from Robinhood.

What you'll likely find most relevant here is how those shares were obtained:

This holding company (Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd) received a "loan" from Alameda Research (market maker) to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Upon receipt, the holding company then used said funds to obtain the shares in Robinhood.

After receiving said shares, SBF (acting in his role of 90% owner/stakeholder of Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd) used those shares as collateral for a loan that he obtained from a company called, 'BlockFi'. That loan was not for Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd, however, but rather Alameda Research. So to be clear, Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd. obtained the loaned by borrowing against those shares in Robinhood it purchased, but the recipient of the loan was Alameda Research.

After FTX + Alameda filed for Ch. 11, the fate of those shares became a hot topic item in the bankruptcy docket, with requests filed by FTX (the exchange), SBF (in his capacity as an individual), and BlockFi. There were other parties that made claims, but we'll ignore those since they aren't relevant to this question / scenario. Also, I know you all are busy folks, so I'll only walk through the claims made by SBF (as an individual) & BlockFi and their rationale (in a brief paragraph).

SBF's Rationale for Laying Claim to Shares

SBF filed an objection to the inclusion of these assets among those included under the 'automatic stay' that accompany Ch. 11 filings. In summary, his objection claimed said shares had nothing to do with any of FTX's business operations, therefore the creditors had no valid claim to said shares. As an aside, his motivation for filing this objection was to grant himself liberty to liquidate said shares to pay for legal fees as he fights the multiple federal charges he's facing for fraud as well as countless litigious actions initiated since exchange's implosion & actions by the CFTC and SEC.

BlockFi's Rationale for Laying Claim to Shares

The loan that SBF obtained from BlockFi by borrowing against those Robinhood shares was executed by Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd. (holding company owned by SBF). However, despite the loan being acquired by Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd. (by leveraging those Robinhood shares as collateral) the actual recipient of the loan was Alameda Research.

How BlockFi Became a Creditor in the FTX/Alameda Ch. 11 Debacle

Following this transaction (but in the same fiscal year; 2022), SBF granted BlockFi a $250 million revolving credit facility through FTX (not Alameda), which BlockFi counted on as a life line when their company ran into financial trouble mid-2022.

Of course, when FTX & Alameda ended up collapsing and filing for Ch. 11 bankruptcy, that screwed BlockFi (it wasn't the sole cause of BlockFi's collapse & subsequent ch. 11 filing of their own, but it was a major contributing factor among other financial turmoil exacerbated by SBF).

Before FTX+Alameda's Ch. 11 filing, it was revealed by SBF that the funds Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd. used to obtain the Robinhood shares were the result of a loan made to the company by Alameda Research (again, both owned by SBF). However, in the aftermath of FTX & Alameda's Ch. 11 filings, [both also owned by SBF], it was revealed that Alameda received its funds by "borrowing" (taking) from the pool of assets deposited by customers at FTX exchange (which is the alleged fraud that earned SBF an 8-count federal indictment & extradition req. in late December 2022).

So BlockFi's rationale for laying claim to those shares was that they should be considered theirs since they were pledged as collateral for a loan they extended to SBF's holding company for which Alameda Research was the ultimate beneficiary and sponsor for even though those assets (Robinhood shares) were not technically owned by either Alameda or FTX.

Resolution - DOJ Seizure

These competing claims are now moot as the DOJ announced on January 9th, 2023 that they seized the shares as part of their investigation / prosecution against SBF for the allegations levied against him in their federal indictment.

Actual Question

Sorry there was so much information included in this post, but I wanted to be sure that everyone had all of the relevant information necessary to answer this question knowledgeably (without getting too deep into the weeds I hope).

My question is: Was SBF's purchase of the Robinhood shares under a shell company for the purposes of leveraging as collateral for a loan for Alameda Research accounting fraud of some sort?

For clarity, here's a summary of how that transaction took place:

SBF establishes a holding company called 'Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd.', which he held 90% ownership of (one of his FTX co-founders, Gary Wang owned the other 10%). SBF extends a "loan" from Alameda Research (market maker he owns) to this shell company (Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd.) in the amount of w/e it cost to purchase those shares in Robinhood at the time. Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd. (shell company) executes purchase of corresponding # of shares (valued at ~$450M at the time of DOJ seizure earlier this month) SBF then engages BlockFi with Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd. to obtain a loan from them by borrowing against those shares (using them as collateral). However, the loan does not go to Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd., rather instead its given to Alameda Research.

So we have a circular sort of loop where funds are 'loaned' from entity A to entity B, which are both owned by SBF. Entity B obtains shares in Company X with those funds. Entity B then uses said shares as collateral to obtain a loan from entity C on behalf of entity A.

I understand that individuals & entities often create entities for the express purpose of holding shares / equity in something (i.e., holding companies). However, my understanding is that this should be done in the following fashion:

Entity A purchases the shares directly (in this case Alameda Research)

Entity A transfers ownership of those shares to Entity B (Emergent Fidelity Technology Ltd. in this case), which has the same ownership as Entity A; the transfer can be executed via loan or explicit transfer.

Entity B can then elect to use those assets as collateral to obtain a loan from an unrelated entity on behalf of Entity A.

However, SBF instead chose to "loan" funds from Entity A to Entity B so that Entity B could be the sole owner & purchaser of those shares from Robinhood. Under that setup, Alameda Research is effectively 'divorced' from having any relationship with the share acquisition. Thus, it can be the beneficiary of a hefty loan (valued >hundreds of millions of dollars), without technically having to add that debt to its balance sheet. Or if it did add the debt, it could effectively 'offset' it with the equivalent its owed in debt (guessing this would be listed under 'accounts receivable' for Alameda Research, right?)

Sorry if this question is sort of all over the place. Its a question, but its also a request for enlightenment on how this all fits within the context of accounting & what rules (if any) were broken using this type of asset shuffling between entities.