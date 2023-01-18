I have managed to get a summer internship with a private equity firm and am looking for advice on key topics/methods to learn ahead of it.

I'm a second-year undergrad studying physics so I have not encountered any financial topics/concepts since IB (high school) economics class. During my degree I've become very comfortable with python and complicated data analysis, however, I'm unsure how much of this will translate in the financial world.

Any and all recommendations on useful/important financial concepts will be most appreciated!