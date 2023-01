Elon Musk bought Twitter in late 2022 for $44 billion. My understanding is that $13b of the total price was financed by bank loans.

So, why is Twitter itself on the hook for the loan repayments?

If I buy an asset by taking on debt, I'm liable for the debt myself, not the asset! How can someone buy a business, yet the business is somehow responsible for repaying a portion of its own purchase price?