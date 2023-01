I have read this answer and this webpage by Schwab; however, I am still a bit confused by the RYCEF Rolls Royce stock.

Looking at the table on the Schwab page, is RYCEF a 'foreign ordinary traded in the over-the-counter (OTC) market', or is it a 'foreign ordinary traded on local exchanges overseas'?

I am also a bit confused about the potential tax implications of investing in this stock, as a US investor. Would I have to personally pay UK taxes on any profits?