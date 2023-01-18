-2

There are some people on certain Discord servers who seem to be engaging in a certain kind of curious scam

  • They ask you to fill out some insurance related forms on some shady websites. Like health-enrollment dot com or getpink dot autos
  • They ask you to fill out with random (not necessarily accurate) information and take screenshots
  • When asked, they say it is for some digital marketing class or something equally vague.

Here is a brief sample of that conversation. The other person continued giving me more links and asked me to fill them out. I tried to play along for some time, but I got bored.

I am very curious about what they could potentially stand to gain from this.

4
  • This doesn't seem to be related to personal finance.
    – glibdud
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    @glibdud it could be. For example, this might be a very convoluted scheme to steal my credit card details
    – Agnishom Chattopadhyay
    1 hour ago
  • 2
    If that's the case, then you've answered your own question.
    – glibdud
    1 hour ago
  • I wonder if they're maybe getting paid for lead generation.
    – ceejayoz
    11 mins ago

