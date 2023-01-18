There are some people on certain Discord servers who seem to be engaging in a certain kind of curious scam

They ask you to fill out some insurance related forms on some shady websites. Like health-enrollment dot com or getpink dot autos

or They ask you to fill out with random (not necessarily accurate) information and take screenshots

When asked, they say it is for some digital marketing class or something equally vague.

Here is a brief sample of that conversation. The other person continued giving me more links and asked me to fill them out. I tried to play along for some time, but I got bored.

I am very curious about what they could potentially stand to gain from this.