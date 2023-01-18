There are some people on certain Discord servers who seem to be engaging in a certain kind of curious scam
- They ask you to fill out some insurance related forms on some shady websites. Like
health-enrollment dot comor
getpink dot autos
- They ask you to fill out with random (not necessarily accurate) information and take screenshots
- When asked, they say it is for some digital marketing class or something equally vague.
Here is a brief sample of that conversation. The other person continued giving me more links and asked me to fill them out. I tried to play along for some time, but I got bored.
I am very curious about what they could potentially stand to gain from this.