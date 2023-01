I own stock that is soon going to be acquired for a mix of cash and stock. I have held the old company stock for a while (qualifies as long term capital gains) but I am likely to need the money soon.

If I wait until after the acquisition completes and immediately sell the newly acquired stock, will it be taxed as a short term gain (since I only got access to the stock) or a long term gain (since I converted shares of the old company into shares of the new company)?