I am not sure if it is like what it sounds, which is scary:

https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/013015/how-can-i-avoid-paying-taxes-my-social-security-income.asp

From $25,000 to $34,000: You may have to pay income tax on up to 50% of your benefits. More than $34,000: Up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable.

So what does that mean?

If I get $24,999 of social security (filed as single), then there is no tax whatsoever But if I get $25,001, then I "may have to pay income tax on up to 50% of [my] benefits"

So what does that mean? Up to 50% of $25,001 needs to be paid out, or that if I am at $34,000, which is max of the range, then half of that needs to be paid out?

I don't quite get it because it sounds so scary... first being taxed on the final money we get when we are at old age, and second, $25,000 per year is not a lot of money, especially in California in the San Francisco Bay Area. If my rent is $2000 per month for a one bedroom apartment, which is subpar, that means I can pay the rent and forget about eating. Or else, if I move to another state or country, that means lifting my root and move to a place with all strangers when I become old?

But of that $25001 or $34000, is it true that I only pay tax on the amount that exceeds $25000. Meaning if it is $25,001, I really only need to pay tax on that $1, while if it is $34,000, then pay tax on $9000, but it probably falls into the 20% tax bracket for Federal and State tax combined?