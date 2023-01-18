0

I am not sure if it is like what it sounds, which is scary:

https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/013015/how-can-i-avoid-paying-taxes-my-social-security-income.asp

From $25,000 to $34,000: You may have to pay income tax on up to 50% of your benefits.

More than $34,000: Up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable.

So what does that mean?

  1. If I get $24,999 of social security (filed as single), then there is no tax whatsoever
  2. But if I get $25,001, then I "may have to pay income tax on up to 50% of [my] benefits"

So what does that mean? Up to 50% of $25,001 needs to be paid out, or that if I am at $34,000, which is max of the range, then half of that needs to be paid out?

I don't quite get it because it sounds so scary... first being taxed on the final money we get when we are at old age, and second, $25,000 per year is not a lot of money, especially in California in the San Francisco Bay Area. If my rent is $2000 per month for a one bedroom apartment, which is subpar, that means I can pay the rent and forget about eating. Or else, if I move to another state or country, that means lifting my root and move to a place with all strangers when I become old?

But of that $25001 or $34000, is it true that I only pay tax on the amount that exceeds $25000. Meaning if it is $25,001, I really only need to pay tax on that $1, while if it is $34,000, then pay tax on $9000, but it probably falls into the 20% tax bracket for Federal and State tax combined?

It doesn't say that you pay "a 50% tax" on your benefits, but that you pay tax on up to 50% of your benefits.

The amount of benefits would be taxable at your marginal rate, which would be much less than 50%.

So if your marginal rate was 20%, you might pay 20% tax on up to 50% of your benefits. Most likely it would be less than 50%, depending on other income and deductions.

That site also links to an IRS worksheet that you can use to calculate the tax due, but it has too variables to quickly generalize.

But of that $25001 or $34000, is it true that I only pay tax on the amount that exceeds $25000.

Yes - most of these types of taxes are graduated, meaning that you don't suddenly jump tax rates on the entire amount, but that you are taxed on the amount over a certain threshold, or taxed different rates on different "levels" of income, so that the tax due increases gradually as income increased.

