I run an LLC incorporated in Delaware. Since I'm not a US resident, I created it hiring the services of a website that helped me with the filing. A while ago I tried contacting them since I expected an annual fee from their part, as they are working as my registered agents, but received no reply. So basically I don't know if they're actually still fulfilling their duties as registered agents for my LLC.
My questions are:
- How can I tell if my LLC is still compliant?
- Even if they have not actually resigned, so they show (in paper at least, to the state of Delaware) as my registered agents yet, is there any way to tell if they're still offering their services?
- If my LLC is not compliant due to lack of registered agent, how am I notified? How long do I have until I get fined/my company gets dissolved due to non-compliance?