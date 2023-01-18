You should check if they're still listed as a valid registered agent here.

To change your registered agent, you need to submit one of the forms listed here. Your new registered agent would probably provide you a prefilled form to file with all of their information, if not - you can fill it yourself.

If the registered agent resigned from being your agent they should have filed this form, you can check with the DE government if it was filed by checking your LLC status here.

I'm not sure if the LLC is going to be dissolved by the government for the lack of proper registered agent, but you may lose liability protection as you will not be in good standing with the State (which is what you have the LLC for to begin with), and you may lose lawsuits by default because of that of you end up being sued.