I've recently gotten into binary options trading. I've tried multiple brokers like
deriv,
IQ options,
Pocket options etc.
What I want to know is how these brokers give the return value for a winning bet. what variables are they considering?
I thought about it for a bit and I think there are only three main aspects that they can consider:
Market: Trends, volatility, news ...
Broker's inner data: Their reserves, marketing...
User behavior: Succes rate of users, their reaction to return rate, average bets...
Since the rates these brokers offer are fairly similar I think the algorithm they are using is not complex so I doubt the consider all of this data. what are the main variables these brokers consider?
Thanks in advance.