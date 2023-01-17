I've recently gotten into binary options trading. I've tried multiple brokers like deriv , IQ options , Pocket options etc. What I want to know is how these brokers give the return value for a winning bet. what variables are they considering?

I thought about it for a bit and I think there are only three main aspects that they can consider:

Market: Trends, volatility, news ...

Broker's inner data: Their reserves, marketing...

User behavior: Succes rate of users, their reaction to return rate, average bets...

Since the rates these brokers offer are fairly similar I think the algorithm they are using is not complex so I doubt the consider all of this data. what are the main variables these brokers consider?

Thanks in advance.