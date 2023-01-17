0

I've recently gotten into binary options trading. I've tried multiple brokers like deriv, IQ options,Pocket options etc. What I want to know is how these brokers give the return value for a winning bet. what variables are they considering?

I thought about it for a bit and I think there are only three main aspects that they can consider:

Market: Trends, volatility, news ...

Broker's inner data: Their reserves, marketing...

User behavior: Succes rate of users, their reaction to return rate, average bets...

Since the rates these brokers offer are fairly similar I think the algorithm they are using is not complex so I doubt the consider all of this data. what are the main variables these brokers consider?

Thanks in advance.

  • Are these brokers taking the opposite side of your bet or just facilitating bets between clients? If it's the latter, then it's just supply/demand - meaning what are the counterparties willing to pay if the bat pays off?
    – D Stanley
    40 secs ago

1 Answer 1

When it comes down to it, binary options are gambling under another name. When you place a bet on which football team will win a match, you're not investing in a football team, you're betting against a bookmaker.

The same goes for binary options. You're betting against the broker. Like any bookmaker, they won't have the time to intensely study everything they offer an option on. Instead they will set the odds so that they win most of the time. So long as most customers lose money in the long term, they are happy.

And most customers do lose money in the long term.

