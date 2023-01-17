0

I made an international transaction from my bank account in EGYPT to my German blocked account in Germany and while doing the bank transfer I entered my IBAN and it was a correct one, while I had to choose the bank name from a Checklist, I had no option to write the swift code myself so I searched for the bank and it matches the name and address however the swift code was different from the swift code I had in the last letter (it was supposed to be ‘B’ and but in the checklist it was ‘1’ and then I made the transaction and then found that the swift code that was provided in the checklist was a non existing one, shall the transaction be processed or what shall happen?

Improve this question
New contributor
Youssef Tamer Ismail Moustafa is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • There is a good chance the transaction will be processed just fine.
    – user253751
    43 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Youssef Tamer Ismail Moustafa is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.