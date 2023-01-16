0

I am asking this question on behalf of an Indian friend of mine.

My friend (A) is planning to sell a house. The prospective buyer (B) will take a bank loan to buy the house.

Now B suggests that an amount (~ 30%) higher than the house price will be transferred to A's bank account. A should return the extra amount to B.

  A has become suspicious of B's intentions. In India, usually the bank loan amount is around 80% of the house price.

In this case, the bank loan amount is 130% of the house price. It appears that B is trying to perpetrate some kind of fraud.

Is B really trying to deceive A and / or violating the Indian / Bank law?

  Of course. How many banks will legitimately offer a 130% mortgage?
    – Simon B
    18 mins ago

