At around 6:10 pm last week, we parked our car at the local YMCA (Illinois, USA) and went in to workout.

When we came out, the rear passenger window was smashed in and my wife's handbag which was on the seat was stolen. They smashed the window so that the alarm would not go off. If they had tried to open the doors, the alarm would have gone off.

We had to cancel credit cards, freeze our credit, freeze bank account. Our AAA Auto insurance deductible is $1000 so since the loss (about $700) is less than that, ($400 for handbag + cash + $300 for glass repair) we are ending up spending it all.

The YMCA has refused to install cameras in the parking lot. In fact, at the same time, one of their staff also had her car broken into in the same way.

(Our dashcam video could see her car in front, and two lanes away being broken into - but no details)

Can I make a claim against the YMCA for the damage and theft which happened in their parking lot?