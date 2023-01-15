-2

At around 6:10 pm last week, we parked our car at the local YMCA (Illinois, USA) and went in to workout.

When we came out, the rear passenger window was smashed in and my wife's handbag which was on the seat was stolen. They smashed the window so that the alarm would not go off. If they had tried to open the doors, the alarm would have gone off.

We had to cancel credit cards, freeze our credit, freeze bank account. Our AAA Auto insurance deductible is $1000 so since the loss (about $700) is less than that, ($400 for handbag + cash + $300 for glass repair) we are ending up spending it all.

The YMCA has refused to install cameras in the parking lot. In fact, at the same time, one of their staff also had her car broken into in the same way.

(Our dashcam video could see her car in front, and two lanes away being broken into - but no details)

Can I make a claim against the YMCA for the damage and theft which happened in their parking lot?

    There's no expectation of safety and security in a public parking lot. Unless the break in was a result of a direct negligence from YMCA's side, I doubt you have any case. Talk to your own insurance, if there's a way to shift liability they'd know
    – littleadv
    18 mins ago

Parking is almost always is at the driver's risk unless stated otherwise. You can check your own local laws, but unless you can show actual negligence -- and not spending money on security cameras for the lot is not negligence -- you have essentially no chance of winning a suit, and every chance of having the judge tell you to pay for the YMCA's legal costs since this is a frivolous complaint.

The fact that it happened to occur in the Y's parking lot does not make it the Y's fault or problem; an exposed handbag could have been the target of a smash-and-grab anywhere.

But I Am Not A Lawyer, not are most of us here. If you want better legal advice you could try asking on the Law stack, but I expect you will get essentially the same answer.

I'm not sure it was necessary to freeze your bank account, but I don't know that it wasn't a good idea either.

Focus on what you can do to prevent or mitigate a repetition. Do not leave valuables exposed. If possible, park in a highly visible place. Consider whether you might want a car alarm. Consider whether you might want to discuss changing your insurance to better cover this scenario. Consider whether carrying a smaller number of credit cards might be an option, or whether your bank offers enhanced security features you could turn on.

  • Consider whether you might want a car alarm They smashed the window so that the alarm would not go off. If they had tried to open the doors, the alarm would have gone off.
    – likejudo
    12 mins ago
  • bank checkbook was also stolen.
    – likejudo
    6 mins ago

