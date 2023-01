I have bought the max 10k allowed for each of us, for a total of 30k.

Right now, I have a separate account for myself and my wife, with the bond registration for ourself and the other person.

My Name My SSN

POD

Her Name Her SSN

and viceversa.

I also have a linked minor account for our child, linked only to my account (not sure if there is also a way to link this to my wife's account).

Is this the correct setup? If one of us passes away, will the others have access to the money?