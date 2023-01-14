I'm coming at this from a U.S. perspective - this might be very different in other countries.
If the loan payments eat up half of that person's salary, that's likely way too much car no matter how they fund it - financing, leasing, or buying outright.
Some quick math - if they're looking at a $62k loan for 60 months at 3.5%, the payments would be $1,128/mo. That means their take-home pay is $2,256/mo or $27,069/year (generously assuming the "half of salary" means half of take-home pay - if it's half of pre-tax salary... even worse). Assuming a 25% effective tax rate (fed+state+FICA), gross pay is $36,092.
The average monthly rent in the U.S. for a studio apartment in 2022 was a hair under $1,100/mo (https://www.statista.com/statistics/1063502/average-monthly-apartment-rent-usa/). Between that and the car payments, there's no room left for food or anything else...
Now there are situations where this COULD still be financially prudent. But without those details, it doesn't look good.
Also keep in mind that there would be a big difference between buying a new BMW for $62k and a very used Bentley for the same price - maintenance and repair costs and all of that. Insurance too.