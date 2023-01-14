Let's say someone has saved $100 000. There is no specific purpose for this saving

Now there is a car that cost $62 000

Financing the car entirely via a bank loan would cost around 50% of the salary over the loan period leaving the buyer with just enough to live (house, food, clothes, etc....)

Would it be money smart to just buy straight from the savings or let the bank loan do it while keeping the savings ?

What approach would you suggest ?