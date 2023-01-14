I'm planning to visit Sweden for around 80 days as a tourist (I'm a US citizen), and I would like to know what the rules regarding receiving social security benefits are when you are away from the US for so long. I found this PDF: https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10137.pdf

However, while the PDF does say that I can continue to receive benefits even when outside the United States provided I'm still eligible and in a country where the US can send payments (which Sweden is), what's not clear to me is whether staying outside of the US for an extended period such as 80 days would affect my eligibility. I would assume that it does not affect it given that the PDF doesn't say any such thing, but it's hard to be certain based on that something is not written.

To summarise, would visiting Sweden as a tourist for 80 days affect my eligibility to receive social security benefits as a citizen of the USA?