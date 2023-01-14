I just set up an account with Zelle because that’s how my buyer needed to pay for tires I’m selling, she sent me $400 well Zelle made her send an additional $400 because they said the amount sent means I needed a business account. Well now they want me to send my buyer back $400 of my own money before they release the $800. I don’t have $400 and I didn’t know any of this or I wouldn’t have done it. I don’t even see the $800 on my account pending. I just want them to send the $800 back to the buyer what can I do?
Did you set up your Zelle account through your bank, through the Zelle website that you found the link for yourself, or through a link that the person sent to you? How were you notified about the issue? Email? You're being scammed, but these details will help determine how.– anjama37 mins ago
1 Answer
You are being scammed. You are not dealing with the real Zelle. Legitimate purchases never involve sending money back to the buyer. Stop all contact. Do not send them any money.
OP could be working with Zelle legitimately. I'm guessing that the scammer is sending a spoofed email from Zelle to OP (OP gave the scammer their email so they could "transfer" the funds). It'd be a lot easier than trying to set up a fake Zelle website and if the website was fake, they would already be linked up to something financial and wouldn't need OP to send money back– anjama37 mins ago