I am having a problem buying something because the vendor is claiming that the "billing address given on the order does not match the address for the card".

I don't understand this. First of all, I don't see how a vendor would have any knowledge whatsoever of what address is associated with a credit card, because that is private information. Secondly, many charges I make, even very large ones, never involve any address information at all. So, how can this one vendor (Garmin) be claiming some kind of "address mismatch". Why is an address even involved at all?

They can. When I was working for a credit card company we routinely provided address checks for vendors. They can't ask what your address is, but given an address they can ask if it is the same as listed with the credit card company or not.

Secondly, many charges I make, even very large ones, never involve any address information at all

This means nothing.

Why is an address even involved at all?

It's up to the vendor how they want to verify their online orders. The billing address is one of the tools they have. They can, and as you've realized - often do, actually confirm that the address you provided as your billing address is in fact such.

