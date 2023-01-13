I am having a problem buying something because the vendor is claiming that the "billing address given on the order does not match the address for the card".

I don't understand this. First of all, I don't see how a vendor would have any knowledge whatsoever of what address is associated with a credit card, because that is private information. Secondly, many charges I make, even very large ones, never involve any address information at all. So, how can this one vendor (Garmin) be claiming some kind of "address mismatch". Why is an address even involved at all?