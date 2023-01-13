I am having trouble to reproduce the calculation of the interest rate of a (U.S. Treasury) "Floating Rate Note" (FRN). Can you help me to find my error?
The calculation is described here: https://www.treasurydirect.gov/marketable-securities/floating-rate-notes/#calculating .
Let's use the example of 2-Year FRN CUSIP 91282CFS5, issued 10/31/2022, with spread of 0.140%.
From the link above, we know "This rate is tied to the highest accepted discount rate of the most recent 13-week Treasury bill".
The most recent 13-week auction was 01/09/2023, resulting in a price of $98.847333 per $100. Looking at https://treasurydirect.gov/auctions/announcements-data-results/ , we read that it is CUSIP 912796YU7, with
|Issue Date
|High Rate
|Investment Rate
|01/12/2023
|4.560%
|4.677%
Returning to our FRN, we see that for the accrual period January 10th-11th, there are new rates, seemingly in response to the new 13-week auction:
|Daily Index (%)
|Daily Interest Accrual Rate (%)
|Daily Accrued Interest per $100
|4.613174525
|4.753174525
|$0.013203263
Source: https://treasurydirect.gov/auctions/announcements-data-results/frn-daily/frn-daily-detail/?cusip=91282CFS5
Clearly the 4.75% is found by adding the spread of 0.14% to the 4.61%, so that is fine. But I am unclear on where the "highest accepted discount rate" is coming from. Is it the 4.61317...%?
It is neither the "High Rate" nor the "Investment Rate" of the 13-week; it lies between them.
How do I calculate this value of 4.613174525, from information about the 13-week T-bill?
It seems the behavior of a T-bill is fully determined by the price per $100, in this case $98.847333.
Note: I have read this answer, where it says "(the) highest accepted bid was for the high rate", but I am still missing something, for I need the "highest accepted discount rate".