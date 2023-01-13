I'm looking at the St. Louis Fed website's historical data for the 1-year treasury. There are two different but similar pages. One is titled:

1-Year Treasury Bill Secondary Market Rate, Discount Basis

The other is titled:

Market Yield on U.S. Treasury Securities at 1-Year Constant Maturity, Quoted on an Investment Basis

Looking at the spreadsheets, the yield data are somewhat similar but definitely different.

e.g., on 1/30/18 they show 1.88 on "investment basis" and 1.83 on "discount basis."

and, on 11/2/22 they show 4.76 on "investment basis" and 4.53 on "discount basis."

Can someone tell me what the distinction is here? And, if I go to, say, CNBC's US Treasury page and see the yield there, which one is that?