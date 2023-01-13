0

I just started an LLC for a small engineering/prototype machining business. I have a bank account for the business, but recently I purchased some business supplies (tooling for a machine) on Ebay using my personal Paypal account. Can I just have the LLC write me a check to reimburse me for these business supplies? As long as I have a receipt and can explain why it was used for the LLC?

In the US, LLCs are disregarded entities and have no effect on your taxes (unless you explicitly chose to treat them as corporations). So for tax purposes this is a no-op.

To make sure you keep your liability protection intact (avoiding the "piercing of the corporate veil") you need to make sure you have proper bookkeeping and complete separation of your personal finances and your company's finances and treat the company as a completely separate legal entity as it is.

You'll want to talk to a Virginia-licensed attorney for guidance on how to manage the company without piercing the LLC corporate veil. The way you propose to manage the reimbursement expenses you've personally incurred for your business seems reasonable to me.

