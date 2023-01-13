I've applied for several accounts, and all of them were denied, most instantly. I have an 800+ credit score, a clean checking history, and so on. I do not have any business financial history - but certainly one needs to start somewhere? What are likely reasons I'm being denied, and how does a new business establish footing with a bank?
Why would I (with good credit and financial history) be denied while applying for a business checking account?
did you talk with your local bank?– mhoran_psprep38 mins ago
@mhoran_psprep while I have a permanent physical address in the US, I don't get there often. I spend a lot of time outside of the US. I don't mention this on the app, as it's not asked.– HorseHair - Censure Monica32 mins ago
Not mentioning things could be why... I agree with the suggestion to ask the bank(s) whether it's because of that or something else.– keshlam22 mins ago
