I've applied for several accounts, and all of them were denied, most instantly. I have an 800+ credit score, a clean checking history, and so on. I do not have any business financial history - but certainly one needs to start somewhere? What are likely reasons I'm being denied, and how does a new business establish footing with a bank?

  • did you talk with your local bank?
    – mhoran_psprep
    38 mins ago
  • @mhoran_psprep while I have a permanent physical address in the US, I don't get there often. I spend a lot of time outside of the US. I don't mention this on the app, as it's not asked.
    – HorseHair - Censure Monica
    32 mins ago
  • Not mentioning things could be why... I agree with the suggestion to ask the bank(s) whether it's because of that or something else.
    – keshlam
    22 mins ago

