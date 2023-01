Look again at what your Expected Value is calculating:

My try: E(par) = 0.4x1000 + 0.6x0.3x1000 = 580

60% of the time, you will get back only $300. 40% of the time, you will get back $1000. So the E(v) is $580. This seems fine to me. Now simplistically tell me: if you could buy an asset for $500, that has an expected return of $580 in a year, how would you simplistically calculate its return?

$80 profit, from an investment of $500, is a return of 500/80 = 16%.