Historically speaking (prior to WWI), the gold-silver ratio (price of an ounce of gold to an ounce of silver) often fluctuated between 10 and 15. I have read that in ancient Egypt, the ratio was once close to 1.

By the end of WWI, the ratio was around 19.

After hitting a high of nearly 100 in 1940, it settled back down to roughly 17 in 1968. It was again around 17 in January 1980 when silver skyrocketed briefly to $50 per ounce.

By the time of the Gulf War in 1991, it was again close to 100, and then exceeded 100 in March 2020 when the Corona virus scare hit in earnest.

At present, it is around 79.

QUESTION: What technical\fundamental factors tend to cause gold to be more expensive relative to silver; and visa-versa? Is there any significance to today's relatively high ratio of 79. What factors today are likely to cause it to go higher? to go lower?

Thank you.