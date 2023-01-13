1

Historically speaking (prior to WWI), the gold-silver ratio (price of an ounce of gold to an ounce of silver) often fluctuated between 10 and 15. I have read that in ancient Egypt, the ratio was once close to 1.

By the end of WWI, the ratio was around 19.

After hitting a high of nearly 100 in 1940, it settled back down to roughly 17 in 1968. It was again around 17 in January 1980 when silver skyrocketed briefly to $50 per ounce.

By the time of the Gulf War in 1991, it was again close to 100, and then exceeded 100 in March 2020 when the Corona virus scare hit in earnest.

At present, it is around 79.

QUESTION: What technical\fundamental factors tend to cause gold to be more expensive relative to silver; and visa-versa? Is there any significance to today's relatively high ratio of 79. What factors today are likely to cause it to go higher? to go lower?

Gold-silver ratio is meaningless.

Gold and silver are used in industry as components of a lot of electronics and industrial equipment. They're used differently, in different ways, and in different quantities, so you would probably want to check how that affects the supply and the demand.

In addition there's a lot of speculation going on with these specific metals (and also copper and platinum). They're being peddled as "inflation hedges" (they're not), they're being sold to bullion collectors and preppers, and they're being hoarded by private individuals and sometimes governments (although significantly less nowadays - most largest governments' reserves remain unchanged).

In ancient Egypt, both gold and silver were used for the same purpose - jewelry and money. As such, the correlation was strong. This signals nothing with regards to the modern markets.

