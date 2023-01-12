0

If an owner take distributions from a 401K, it is taxed as regular income.

If the owner of the 401K dies (with no beneficiaries) the money is put into the estate of the deceased. Is it still taxed as regular income?

Improve this question
New contributor
Steve Wellens is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
2

the money is put into the estate of the deceased

The 401k account balance is not necessarily put into the estate of the deceased. It goes through the probate process, and may be delivered to heirs as appropriate based on the probate court decision.

Whoever ends up being allocated the account, will need to withdraw the balance within 10 years, and these withdrawals will be taxed as ordinary income (unless it is Roth 401k, in which case it will be after-tax withdrawals).

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Steve Wellens is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.