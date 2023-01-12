If an owner take distributions from a 401K, it is taxed as regular income.
If the owner of the 401K dies (with no beneficiaries) the money is put into the estate of the deceased. Is it still taxed as regular income?
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If an owner take distributions from a 401K, it is taxed as regular income.
If the owner of the 401K dies (with no beneficiaries) the money is put into the estate of the deceased. Is it still taxed as regular income?
the money is put into the estate of the deceased
The 401k account balance is not necessarily put into the estate of the deceased. It goes through the probate process, and may be delivered to heirs as appropriate based on the probate court decision.
Whoever ends up being allocated the account, will need to withdraw the balance within 10 years, and these withdrawals will be taxed as ordinary income (unless it is Roth 401k, in which case it will be after-tax withdrawals).