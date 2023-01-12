0

I just got off a very obvious scam call where the scammer was offering to "lower" my interest rate. I played along to try to waste some of their time. I gave a fake expiration date and a fake last 4 digits of the card. He put me on a short hold and came back saying that was the wrong number. I went to a fake CC generator site thinking maybe there is something in the last 4 that can verify legitimacy kind of like the first four can indicate the Brand (Visa, MC, etc.). I gave him those last 4 and once again, after a brief hold, he came back saying it was the wrong number. At this point he lost his cool and started swearing, etc. and eventually hung up, but I've never heard or seen anything like this before.

Is it possible to verify that the last 4 digits of a card number are legit? In this case, it was supposed to be a Chase Visa. Could it be a checksum or something else? Might the expiration date and the last 4 need to match? Or is it more likely that he actually had my full number and was phishing for more info or something?

Improve this question
New contributor
stormdrain is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 1
    The first 6 digits are the bank identification number (BIN) or issuer identification number (IIN). Then the individual account number, 6 to 9 digits, finally 1 check digit generated from the previous digits by the Luhn algorithm. You need all the previous digits to verify.
    – Michael Harvey
    17 mins ago

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
2

More likely he had nothing and was trying to get you to read out the entire number "so we can correct it."

Improve this answer
1

The last digit is a check digit, but you need all of the previous digits to calculate the check value.

It is possible that they have a "current" list of credit card numbers that are linked to people. The numbers in their database don't include the entire credit card number, because the legitimate vendors they stole it from aren't supposed to store the entire number.

They checked your last four with their list and didn't get a match. Therefore they couldn't move on to the next phase which is to get more of your data.

Your Answer

stormdrain is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.