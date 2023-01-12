Should one prepay principal if the interest rate is higher than that offered in a savings account? For example, in the US savings rates have gone to 3% but what if one's mortgage is higher than that, say 4.5%?

I understand that there is a loss of liquidity and it is worse in times of impending recession so is there a premium to be added to the savings account to make it comparable to prepaying principal and knowing that there you won't be touching that money again?

How could one account for the mortgage going underwater if there's a recession?

If the mortgage goes underwater, would it be more helpful to then not pay more interest on the loan by prepaying?

NOTE: no appraisals have shown the property to be underwater but I would like to know how to deal with things if something like this were to happen.