i'm trying to use the Accounts (.gnucash) file on another computer. i just use FTP to copy it over. When i open it up - it looks alright. However when trying to use one or more Reports we have created, the Menu item comes up empty (Reports/Saved Report Configurations). Since these are Linux machines, these user-created reports must be saved somewhere. Does anyone know where?

